Steve Clifford on loss: ‘We weren’t as crisp as we needed to be’
Orlando Magic head coach Steve Clifford breaks down the defeat to the Dallas Mavericks, noting that even though their defense was better, the Magic have to improve their performance, and shares his thoughts on the lineup and how the players’ absence affected the game.
