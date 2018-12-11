Jon Cooper on Louis Domingue, Lightning’s tough schedule
Lightning coach Jon Cooper speaks on Louis Domingues contributions since taking over the starter role, Steven Stamkos' 700th point, and Tampa Bays success through a tough schedule.
