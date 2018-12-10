Rays manager Kevin Cash at Winter Meetings (part 2): On timetable for Brent Honeywell, using the shift

Video Details

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash holds court Monday at MLB's Winter Meetings, explaining how there is not a set-in-stone timetable for star prospect Brent Honeywell's return from Tommy John surgery before talking about the trend of out-of-the-box coaching hires in MLB.

