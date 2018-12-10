Rays manager Kevin Cash at Winter Meetings (part 1): On using the opener in 2019, departures of Baldelli, Montoyo
Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash holds court Monday at MLB's Winter Meetings, touching on the use of The Opener going forward in 2019 and how he thinks Rocco Baldelli and Charlie Montoyo will fare in their new managerial gigs.
