Heat look for another road win in rematch with Lakers
Video Details
- Dwyane Wade
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Heat
- LeBron James
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Miami Heat
- NBA
- Pacific
- Southeast
- West
- West
-
The Miami Heat will try to stay hot on the road Monday night when they visit the Lakers for what will be Dwyane Wade's final game against LeBron James.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618