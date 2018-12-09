Panthers greats Bill Lindsay, Ray Sheppard discuss 1993 team on legacy Saturday
Join Jessica Blaylock along with Florida Panthers greats Bill Lindsay and Ray Sheppard as they celebrate their legacies and talk hockey from the early 90's.
