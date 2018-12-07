Jon Cooper says Louis Domingue “stood tall” after win over division rival Bruins
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- Louis Domingue
- NHL
- Tampa Bay Lightning
-
Jon Cooper discusses the Lightning's performance after the 3-2 win over the Bruins and says that Louis Domingue "stood tall" for them between the pipes tonight.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618