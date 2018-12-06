Ryan Callahan: It’s not difficult to get up for divisional showdowns
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Boston Bruins
- Brad Marchand
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- NHL
- Ryan Callahan
- Tampa Bay Lightning
-
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ryan Callahan says it isn't difficult to get up and ready for big divisional showdowns like Thursday's matchup against Brad Marchand and the Boston Bruins.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618