Aleksander Barkov ready for another matchup vs. Nathan MacKinnon
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Central
- Central
- East
- East
- Florida Panthers
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Panthers
- Nathan MacKinnon
- NHL
- West
- West
-
Florida Panthers captain Aleskander Barkov -- the second overall pick in the 2013 draft -- discusses facing off against Nathan MacKinnon, who was the first pick that year.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618