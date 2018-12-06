Speed thrills: Relive the excitement of the P1 AquaX Fort Lauderdale Grand Prix
Video Details
Watch the highlights from the P1 AquaX Fort Lauderdale Grand Prix, where Chris MacClugage won the weekend and Eric "The Eagle" Francis took the overall U.S. national championship title.
