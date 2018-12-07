Kicks with a purpose: Jonathan Isaac teams up with Coaching for Literacy with custom shoes
Jonathan Isaac is wearing customized sneakers for the next three games to call attention to coachingforliteracy.org —an organization dedicated to the #Fight4Literacy from kindergarten to 3rd grade.
