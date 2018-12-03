Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo hopeful to play vs. Bruins
Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo explains what his rehab and recovery has been like, saying he hopes he will play Tuesday against the Bruins but that nothing is set in stone.
