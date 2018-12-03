Brayden Point has high praise for Lightning teammate Nikita Kucherov
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Brayden Point
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- NHL
- Nikita Kucherov
- Tampa Bay Lightning
-
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point has high praise for the skills and vision of teammate Nikita Kucherov.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618