Steve Clifford on Magic’s strong 4th, how the Vucevic-Ross scoring combo continues to produce
Video Details
Steve Clifford on how the Orlando Magic closed out the 4th strong, how the Vucevic-Ross scoring combo continues to produce, and how Aaron Gordon played through the pain in the win over Phoenix.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618