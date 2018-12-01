Aaron Gordon discusses how his body feels after win in Phoenix, how “proud” he is of this team
Video Details
Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon talks about how his body feels after the win in Phoenix—and discusses how "proud" he is of this team.
