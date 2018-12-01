Evgenii Dadonov discusses how confidence in the power play helped fuel win over Sabers
Evgenii Dadonov joins Jessica Blaylock and Randy Moller to talk about the win over the Buffalo Sabres, discussing the Cats’ confidence, Boughner switching things up and how the Florida Panthers will approach their next game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
