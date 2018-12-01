Dwayne Wade on how Miami’s approach led to win over Pelicans
Video Details
Hear from Dwyane Wade as he discusses the feeling of getting a win at home, the approach the Miami Heat had tonight, and his thoughts on Anthony Davis.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618