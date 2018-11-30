Nikita Kucherov on Sabres’ competitiveness: ‘I like those games’
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov discusses the Bolts’ overall performance and revealed that he likes how competitive the Sabres are, making Thursday tonight an enjoyable game.
