Jon Cooper: ‘We felt we deserved to win’
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Buffalo Sabres
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- NHL
- Tampa Bay Lightning
-
Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper breaks down the victory over the Buffalo Sabres, discussing how the Bolts had a lot of momentum and deserved to win tonight.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618