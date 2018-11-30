Cedric Paquette says tonight was a great challenge against Sabres
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Buffalo Sabres
- Cedric Paquette
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- NHL
- Tampa Bay Lightning
-
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Cedric Paquette discusses the victory over the Buffalo Sabres Thursday night, and also mentions that his confidence level has increased since last season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618