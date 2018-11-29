Dwyane Wade expounds on defensive rating, how he views himself as a player
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade chats after Thursday's practice, touching on the loss to the Hawks, how he views his defensive rating, and why he just wants to be a player in his final season.
