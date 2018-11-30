Panthers square off vs. Sabres team fresh off having win streak snapped
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Buffalo Sabres
- East
- East
- Florida Panthers
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Panthers
- NHL
-
The Florida Panthers continue their long road trip Friday night when they host the Buffalo Sabres, who just had their 10-game win streak snapped.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618