Heat have to get turnovers under control against Pelicans
Video Details
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Heat
- Miami Heat
- NBA
- New Orleans Pelicans
- Southeast
- Southwest
- West
- West
-
The Miami Heat will have to get their turnovers issues under control Friday night when they welcome Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans to town.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618