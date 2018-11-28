Jon Cooper says Lightning ‘played pretty well’ in loss, credits Ducks goalie Ryan Miller with ‘outstanding’ performance
Jon Cooper thinks the Tampa Bay Lightning "played pretty well" despite losing 3-1 and Ryan Miller was "outstanding" in net for the Ducks.
