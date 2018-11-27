Wayne Ellington: We have to do a better job of protecting home court
Video Details
Miami Heat wing Wayne Ellington says the team has to do a better job of protecting its home court, which they get another chance to do Tuesday night against the Atlanta Hawks.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618