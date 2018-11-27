Steve Clifford breaks down loss to Warriors, status of banged-up players
Video Details
- Aaron Gordon
- East
- East
- Evan Fournier
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Magic
- Golden State Warriors
- NBA
- Orlando Magic
- Pacific
- Southeast
- West
- West
-
Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford breaks down the loss to the Warriors and discusses the status of banged-up players, Evan Fournier and Aaron Gordon.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618