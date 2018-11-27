Magic center Nikola Vucevic on facing Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson
Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic breaks down the team's loss to the Golden State Warriors and what it was like facing Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson.
