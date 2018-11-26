Jon Cooper credits Lightning’s strong play to ‘putting teams on their heels’ early
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- Metropolitan
- New Jersey Devils
- NHL
- Tampa Bay Lightning
-
Jon Cooper breaks down tonight's 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils and credits the Lightning's strong play to "attacking the net" and "putting teams on their heels" early.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618