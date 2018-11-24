Aaron Gordon, Magic give out over 400 Thanksgiving dinners to in need families in Orlando
Aaron Gordon on the Orlando Magic teaming up with Orlando Police to give out over 400 Thanksgiving dinners to families in need in Central Florida.
