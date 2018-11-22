Yanni Gourde on playing with Steven Stamkos, what fueled Lightning win
"It was so much fun playing with him tonight." -Yanni Gourde talks about playing with Steven Stamkos and what fueled the Tampa Bay Lightning's win over the Panthers.
