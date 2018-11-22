WATCH: Mathieu Joseph beats Roberto Luongo five-hole for Bolts’ 1st goal
59 seconds in, Mathieu Joseph forces a turnover and slips one past Roberto Luongo five-hole of the first goal of the game.
