Florida coach Dan Mullen liked pretty much everything he saw against Idaho
Florida Gators coach Dan Mullen has plenty to pick from when looking for what he liked most about the win over Idaho on Saturday, from the extremely quick start to the consistent effort on both sides of the ball.
