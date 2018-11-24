Florida coach Dan Mullen on seeing veteran players support younger ones
Florida Gators coach Dan Mullen is impressed with the makeup of the team, especially with what he saw last Saturday, when veteran players were stepping up as de facto coaches when the younger players came into the game.
