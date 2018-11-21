Erik Spoelstra on how closing strong continues to be an issue
Video Details
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on how the Nets were able to take control in the 4th quarter, working guys back into the lineup, and how closing strong continues to be an issue.
