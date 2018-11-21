Steve Clifford on 2-point loss to Raptors: We are still making progress
Video Details
Magic's Coach Steve Clifford is not pleased with the tough loss, but is focused on the positive and plans to build on their momentum being 7 of their last 10.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618