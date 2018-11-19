Dryden Hunt wants to make the most of opportunity with Panthers
Florida Panthers forward Dryden Hunt says he wants to make the most of his opportunity after being recalled from Springfield, saying he wants to take the ice with confidence and help in any way he can.
