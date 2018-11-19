Micheal Haley wants to keep things simple as he readies for season debut
- Florida Panthers
- Micheal Haley
Florida Panthers forward Micheal Haley breaks down what he is hoping to accomplish as he gets ready for his season debut after being recalled from Springfield.
