Erik Spoelstra on Dragic, James Johnson, team’s defense
Video Details
- Dwyane Wade
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Heat
- Goran Dragic
- James Johnson
- James Johnson
- Miami Heat
- NBA
- Southeast
-
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra addressed several topics after Monday's practice: Goran Dragic's injury, James Johnson's workload, the need for more consistent defense, the plan for Dwyane Wade's return, and more.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618