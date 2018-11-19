Panthers looking to get back on track as road trip makes a stop in Ottawa
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- Florida Panthers
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Panthers
- Mike Hoffman
- Mike Hoffman
- NHL
- Ottawa Senators
-
The Florida Panthers will try to snap out of their recent slump Monday night when they take on the Senators in what will be Mike Hoffman's return to Ottawa.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618