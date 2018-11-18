Keith Yandle on Panthers’ tough road loss, areas for improvement
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- Florida Panthers
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Panthers
- Keith Yandle
- NHL
- Orlando Magic
-
Keith Yandle joins us to discuss tonight's game being a tough pill to swallow, the controversial goal, and aspects of their game the Florida Panthers need to improve on to win.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618