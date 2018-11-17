Jon Cooper: Adam Erne’s line was the catalyst for us
Video Details
- Adam Erne
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- Metropolitan
- NHL
- Philadelphia Flyers
- Tampa Bay Lightning
-
Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper breaks down Saturday's overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers, examining the shot disparity between the two teams and impact Adam Erne and his line had on the game.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618