What do the Lightning do with star goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy on the shelf?
Video Details
- Andrei Vasilevskiy
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- NHL
- Tampa Bay Lightning
-
What does the injury to Tampa Bay Lightning star goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy mean for the Bolts? The Lightning LIVE crew takes a look.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618