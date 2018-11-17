Louis Domingue now steps into larger role with Lightning
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- Louis Domingue
- NHL
- Tampa Bay Lightning
-
The Lightning LIVE crew of Paul Kennedy and Bobby "The Chief" Taylor take a look at what Louis Domingue will need to do for the Bolts now that he is the No. 1 goalie for the next month or so.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618