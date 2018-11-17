Erik Spoelstra on how Pacers ran away in 2nd quarter, reiterates need to play full 48 minutes
Video Details
Erik Spoelstra talks about how the Pacers ran away from the Miami Heat in the 2nd quarter and reiterates the importance of playing a full 48.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618