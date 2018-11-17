Josh Richardson breaks down loss to Pacers after tying his career-high with 7 three-pointers
Miami Heat wing Josh Richardson breaks down the loss to the Pacers after tying his career-high with 7 three-pointers and setting his season-high in minutes with 41.
