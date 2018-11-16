How the Marlins brought their new logo, colors to life
FOX Sports Florida's Kelly Saco was on hand Thursday night to get some insight from Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter about the change in logo and colors, trying to capture the culture of the city, and what other changes are on the horizon.
