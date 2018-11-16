Roberto Luongo breaks down how Blue Jackets pulled away late, his first loss of season
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Columbus Blue Jackets
- East
- East
- Florida Panthers
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- Metropolitan
- NHL
- Roberto Luongo
-
Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo breaks down his first loss of the year and how the Blue Jackets were able to pull away in the 3rd period.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618