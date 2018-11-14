Blake Snell and family learn he is the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner
Video Details
Courtesy of MLB Network, check out the moment Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Blake Snell and his family learned he won the 2018 AL Cy Young Award!
