Mark Richt explains the importance of younger Miami players getting reps
Video Details
Miami Hurricanes coach Mark Richt explains his mindset when to comes to developing young players and what it is like to see them progress as the season goes on.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618