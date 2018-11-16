Mark Richt anticipates tough sledding against Virginia Tech
Video Details
- ACC
- CFB
- FBS (I-A)
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Hurricanes
- Miami (FL) Hurricanes
- Virginia Tech Hokies
-
Though both Miami and Virginia Tech are mired in losing streaks, Hurricanes coach Mark Richt anticipates another tough showdown between the division rivals.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618